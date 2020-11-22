Chairman SEK directs its affiliated schools not to charge high fees from students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Secondary education Karachi (SEK), Professor Dr. Saeed Uddin said directed its all affiliated schools to collect the fees mentioned on the exam forms from the students, warning that strict action would be taken, if any school charge exorbitant fees from students.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Sunday.

The board has received such complaints where the various schools are charging high exam fees from the students, he informed.

It was cleared by the board that the enrollment fee of ninth class was Rs.700 and Rs. 1400 exam fees, while the exam fee of 10th class was Rs.1700, it further added.

Whereas the registration fee for private candidates was Rs.

1000 and Rs.1900 exam fee, while fee of each form is Rs.100.

Apart from this, the board also directed its all affiliated schools to affiliate all branches of their schools with the board.

Elaborating the issue, he further stated that every year, number of students were increasing in the schools and their branches, in the sometimes the students had to face difficulties while submitting their forms to the board due to non-registration of schools and their branches with the board.

So, the affiliation of each school and its branch with the board is mandatory to avert such situation creating the problems for students, he added.