UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman SEK Directs Its Affiliated Schools Not To Charge High Fees From Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:30 PM

Chairman SEK directs its affiliated schools not to charge high fees from students

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman of Secondary education Karachi (SEK), Professor Dr. Saeed Uddin said directed its all affiliated schools to collect the fees mentioned on the exam forms from the students, warning that strict action would be taken, if any school charge exorbitant fees from students.

It was revealed in the statement released here on Sunday.

The board has received such complaints where the various schools are charging high exam fees from the students, he informed.

It was cleared by the board that the enrollment fee of ninth class was Rs.700 and Rs. 1400 exam fees, while the exam fee of 10th class was Rs.1700, it further added.

Whereas the registration fee for private candidates was Rs.

1000 and Rs.1900 exam fee, while fee of each form is Rs.100.

Apart from this, the board also directed its all affiliated schools to affiliate all branches of their schools with the board.

Elaborating the issue, he further stated that every year, number of students were increasing in the schools and their branches, in the sometimes the students had to face difficulties while submitting their forms to the board due to non-registration of schools and their branches with the board.

So, the affiliation of each school and its branch with the board is mandatory to avert such situation creating the problems for students, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Education Swedish Krona Sunday All From

Recent Stories

SSC reveals the winners of World Quality Day compe ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Kho ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi heads 17th session of GCC Join ..

1 hour ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCAâ€™s inter ..

1 hour ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

1 hour ago

UAE Climate Change Minister chairs 30th meeting of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.