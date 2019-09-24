Chairman Senate, AJK Prime Minister discuss situation after earthquake

(@imziishan)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a telephonic conversation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday and discussed the situation arising out of earthquake in different areas of AJK

The Chairman Senate assured the AJK Prime Minister of all kinds of assistance.

He said all departments should take steps to provide all kinds of assistance to the people affected in the earthquake.

Information Centre and helpline should be set up for the awareness of the people and the Federal and provincial governments should take part in relief activities in aid of the AJK government, he added.

Sanjrani prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the natural disaster.