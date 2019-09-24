UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Senate, AJK Prime Minister Discuss Situation After Earthquake

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 11:28 PM

Chairman Senate, AJK Prime Minister discuss situation after earthquake

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a telephonic conversation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday and discussed the situation arising out of earthquake in different areas of AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a telephonic conversation with Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday and discussed the situation arising out of earthquake in different areas of AJK.

The Chairman Senate assured the AJK Prime Minister of all kinds of assistance.

He said all departments should take steps to provide all kinds of assistance to the people affected in the earthquake.

Information Centre and helpline should be set up for the awareness of the people and the Federal and provincial governments should take part in relief activities in aid of the AJK government, he added.

Sanjrani prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the natural disaster.

Related Topics

Senate Earthquake Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

8 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

7 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

8 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.