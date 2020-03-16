Chairman Senate appeals nation to follow preventive measured against Corona

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday appealed the nation to follow all preventive measures against coronavirus to control the spread of this pandemic.

In his video message he asked the nation to offer collective prayer tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:30 for seeking God Almighty's blessing against the Corona virus spread.

The Chairman urged the people to keep themselves clean, avoid public gatherings and lessen unnecessary movement, ptv news channel reported