Chairman Senate Assumes Charge Of Acting President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Chairman Senate assumes charge of Acting President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has assumed the charge of acting President of Pakistan after President Asif Ali Zardari departed for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan.

The notification has also been issued in this regard, a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday said.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani will perform the duties of Acting President under the article 49 (2) of the Constitution till return of President Asif Ali Zardari.

