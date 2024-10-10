Chairman Senate Assumes Charge Of Acting President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has assumed the charge of acting President of Pakistan after President Asif Ali Zardari departed for a two-day visit to Turkmenistan.
The notification has also been issued in this regard, a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat on Thursday said.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani will perform the duties of Acting President under the article 49 (2) of the Constitution till return of President Asif Ali Zardari.
Recent Stories
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA arrests human traffickerfew seconds
-
SFERP efforts for providing relief to gender based violence victims lauded7 seconds ago
-
Commissioner visits sweet home Nawabshah13 seconds ago
-
CM welcomes Saudi Arabia’s trade delegation to Pakistan16 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Oversight Commitee26 seconds ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Court Digitizes Administrative Records29 seconds ago
-
CISS hosts seminar on ‘Role of Nuclear Power’ in addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis32 seconds ago
-
NUML organizes blood donation camp10 minutes ago
-
Minister stresses door-to-door waste collection project under outsourcing10 minutes ago
-
KP govt is committed to provide basic healthcare at people door steps : Ehtesham Ali21 minutes ago
-
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs28 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles death of Elahi Bux Soomro30 minutes ago