Chairman Senate body for obtaining NOC for PHA-F residencia housing project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Nasir Mehmood Butt on Thursday visited the PHA-F Residencia Housing Project in Surizai here and emphasized the urgency of obtaining the remaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from KP-EPA and the KP Forestry Department to prevent any delays in the project

During his visit, the chairman expressed satisfaction with the progress on the project and stressed the need for transparency and ensuring the project’s timely completion.

Both PHA-F and KP-PHA reaffirmed their commitment to completing the project within five years.

This joint initiative between the PHA Foundation (Federal) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department aimed to provide quality and affordable housing to the public.

Earlier the chairman was briefed about the the project's scope, development progress, and future strategy.

The chairman was informed about the overall advancements, including the approval of the 8,500-kanal master plan by PHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 3, 2023.

Officials also shared that land disputes with the Talaband community had been resolved through mutual agreements, ensuring the allocation of 168 residential plots to affected residents.

Technical evaluations, including topographic surveys, geotechnical analysis, electrical resistivity surveys, and seismic risk assessments, have already been completed.

The Phase 1, Block A plan, which includes 2,510 residential units and a front commercial area, has been approved with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.7 billion.

Development activities were actively underway, including the construction of the main boulevard and associated services by M/s Abid Construction, the establishment of a police station and temporary security checkpoint, and the tendering process for grey structures of houses, boundary walls, main gate, and checkpoints. The project was being supervised by M/s Mehndarat Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.

The visit concluded with an inspection of Block A, the commercial belt, and the main service corridor, followed by discussions with the project team.