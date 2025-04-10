Chairman Senate Body For Obtaining NOC For PHA-F Residencia Housing Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Nasir Mehmood Butt on Thursday visited the PHA-F Residencia Housing Project in Surizai here and emphasized the urgency of obtaining the remaining No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from KP-EPA and the KP Forestry Department to prevent any delays in the project
During his visit, the chairman expressed satisfaction with the progress on the project and stressed the need for transparency and ensuring the project’s timely completion.
Both PHA-F and KP-PHA reaffirmed their commitment to completing the project within five years.
This joint initiative between the PHA Foundation (Federal) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Department aimed to provide quality and affordable housing to the public.
Earlier the chairman was briefed about the the project's scope, development progress, and future strategy.
The chairman was informed about the overall advancements, including the approval of the 8,500-kanal master plan by PHA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 3, 2023.
Officials also shared that land disputes with the Talaband community had been resolved through mutual agreements, ensuring the allocation of 168 residential plots to affected residents.
Technical evaluations, including topographic surveys, geotechnical analysis, electrical resistivity surveys, and seismic risk assessments, have already been completed.
The Phase 1, Block A plan, which includes 2,510 residential units and a front commercial area, has been approved with an estimated cost of Rs. 43.7 billion.
Development activities were actively underway, including the construction of the main boulevard and associated services by M/s Abid Construction, the establishment of a police station and temporary security checkpoint, and the tendering process for grey structures of houses, boundary walls, main gate, and checkpoints. The project was being supervised by M/s Mehndarat Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd.
The visit concluded with an inspection of Block A, the commercial belt, and the main service corridor, followed by discussions with the project team.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices4 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal4 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties14 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus24 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202524 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad34 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight54 minutes ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package54 minutes ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik1 hour ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP1 hour ago
-
Bandits open fire on ice cream seller in Kohat, one injured1 hour ago