Chairman Senate body hints legislation for conducting drug tests in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Mohsin Aziz, while expressing concern over the growing trend of drug addiction in the educational institutions of Islamabad, on Friday hinted at legislation for conducting drug tests in the educational institutions.

The committee which met with Mohsin Aziz in the chair discussed use of narcotics substance in educational institutions, Islamabad Master Plan, current status of Alipur Farash, redressal of poor people of Kachi Abidies (Slum areas) etc.

The chairman also stressed the need to launch campaign about eradication of drugs, drug test in the institutions, setting up of rehabilitation centre and solid steps for drug prevention.

He was of the views that children were future of the country and the drug addiction would destroy them.

Senator Murtaza Kamran said the institutions would not allow any one for carrying out drug tests so it would require proper legislation. Anti- drug drive should be carried out in the institutions, he added.

Briefing the committee, the DIG Operation Islamabad told that the police had launched action against supplier of drugs in the education institutions after arresting drug peddlers.

He said the police had recovered over 9 kg charas, 1180 gram heroin, 226 gram ice, 60 gram cocaine and 44 bottles of liquors around the educational institutions in last two months.

Regarding shifting of slum areas, the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) said it was a very sensitive matter. Currently, there were 10 slum areas in the Federal capital for which policy had been devised to transfer it in various areas inside the city, he added.

He said around 400 apartments were being constructed at Farash Town to shift the people of slum areas. These apartments would be allotted during the current year, he added.

Regarding operation against encroachment, the Chairman Committee observed that the operation was always carried against poor and no action was taken against the influential peoples.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat told that many operations were carried out in various markazs against encroachers. Action was also taken against those encroached footpaths, he added.

He said new bazar was being set up near Khana Bridge. Hydrological survey of E-11 was again being conducted, he added.

He said plan was also under consideration to construct interchange on 10th and 7th avenues.

Senator Kamran Murtaza said that there was no proper mechanism for maintenance of government accommodations besides no funds for its repair.

The committee members suggested that the old government houses should be demolished and construct high rise buildings at those places.

The meeting was attended by Senators Talha Mehmood, Fauzia Arshad, Dilawar Khan, Samina Mumtaz, Mola Bakhsh Chandio, Sarfaraz Bugti, Secretary Interior, Chairman CDA, DIG Operation, DC Islamabad and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the meeting, the committee offered Fateha for the departed soul of former Interior Minister and Senator Rehman Malik.