Chairman Senate Body on Power for proper utilizing of funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Power Senator Saifullah Abro Wednesday while enquiring about dates of completion of various ongoing power projects, stressed the need for proper utilization of funds allocated under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The committee which met here with Saifullah Abro in the chair was briefed on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Ministry for the Financial Year 2022-23, the issue of Detection Bills in HESCO on complain of overbilling and controversial appointments in to be made in GHCL &NTDC.

The chairman criticizing lack of regulation and said that delay in projects contribute to increase in costs that caused huge losses.

He stressed the need to curb power thefts, ensuring all perpetrators were taken to task.

The committee was informed about details of on-going and new projects related to GENCOs, NTDC, DISCOs and PPIB and its approval status by ECNEC, CDWP & DDWP.

The committee taking note of payments made to BODs stressed the need to minimize costs by arranging not more than two meetings a month.

A proposal for this was to be made and submitted to the Committee in the next meeting.

Deliberating over the plight of consumers due to detection bills sent out by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), the committee was informed that domestic category was worst hit by power theft. The committee was told that local administration was also not cooperating and involved in power pilferage. Approx 250 letters had been sent in this regard so far.

The committee stressed the need to put in place a proper system to curb menace of power theft.

Regarding appointments of CEO, GHCL; MD AND DMD NTDC; the committee stressed the need for stringent action against any irregularity. It was asserted that all out efforts must be made to ensure fulfillment of appointments criteria.

In the case of MD NTDC, the committee enquired the reason for sealing appointments beyond 58 years of age.

It was asserted that in keeping with previous standards; the age limit must be increased to 62years. The creation of DMD, position was termed irrelevant, since no prior precedence had been set in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Senators Sana Jamali, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Prince Ahmed Umar Ahmedzai, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry of Power, NEPRA along with all concerned.