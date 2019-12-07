UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Body Visits Lyari Trauma Center

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 04:35 PM

Chairman Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Works and Services, Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Syed Abdul Rasheed on Saturday visited Sindh Government Lyari Trauma Center here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Works and Services, Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Syed Abdul Rasheed on Saturday visited Sindh Government Lyari Trauma Center here.

The Project Director and other officials of the Works and Services department briefed the Chairman about the project, said a statement.

Syed Abdul Rasheed visited all floors, wards, operation theaters, labs and elevators to inspect the construction and development works. He expressed dissatisfaction over non-completion of the project which was scheduled to be finalized within two years but could not be completed even in five years.

He directed the Project Director to complete construction of the project by the end of this financial year and hand it over to the Sindh Health department. He said that even after spending Rs 247 million that works of the building are still not satisfactory.

He observed that the things are not in the building in accordance with the Work Order.

The Chairman said that he will personally monitor the construction and development work of the Lyari Trauma Center.

