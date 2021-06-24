Chairman Senate Called On Asim Bajwa To Discuss Ongoing CPEC Projects
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:56 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt.General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa, on Thursday met Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament house.
During the meeting, issues including ongoing CPEC were discussed.
Lieutenant General (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa apprised the Chairman that projects under CPEC were fast approaching completion.