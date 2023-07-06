Chairman Senate calls for global action to prevent desecration of Holy Quran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has sent letters to all parliaments of the world and the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, urging collective efforts to prevent the desecration of the Holy Quran and promote interfaith harmony.

In the letters, Chairman Senate expressed deep concern over the recent incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, said a statement issued here Thursday.

He emphasized that in today's interconnected world, there should be no room for abuse and desecration of religious sentiments. While appreciating the swift denouncement of the act by the Swedish government, Sadiq Sanjrani highlighted the need for greater global cooperation to ensure world peace, tolerance, and interfaith harmony.

"Islam, as a comprehensive code of life, promotes values of tolerance, peace, prosperity, and love for humanity. The Holy Quran strictly discourages violence and emphasizes the importance of upholding peace. islam also teaches respect for other religions, prophets, and holy books. However, Islamophobic incidents continue to occur, often masked as freedom of expression, leading to immeasurable pain for Muslims worldwide". he said.

Chairman Senate of Pakistan called upon parliamentarians and world leaders to play a constructive role in dispelling misconceptions about Islam.

He emphasized the importance of educating people about the true teachings of Islam, fostering an environment of tolerance, respect, and understanding among different faith communities.

He also highlighted the role of dialogue, understanding, and mutual respect in bridging gaps and promoting harmony among nations.

Furthermore, the Chairman Senate proposed that the incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and similar incidents be included as an emergency agenda item in the 147th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly scheduled to be held from 23-27 October 2023 in Luanda, Angola. This proposal aims to address the issue at a global level, dispel misconceptions about Islam, and promote regional and global stability.

Previously in his letter to Speaker of the Swedish Parliament, the Chairman Senate emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony, dispelling misconceptions about Islam, and fostering an environment of tolerance and respect. The Chairman urged the Riksdag to address the significance of interfaith harmony and also expressed his willingness to travel to Sweden and address the Riksdag personally, aiming to contribute to a more peaceful and tolerant world.