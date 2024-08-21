Open Menu

Chairman Senate Calls For Unity Between Provinces, Federal Government

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 07:28 PM

Chairman senate calls for unity between provinces, federal government

The Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings, highlighting his message of peace, love and compassion. He said that Shah Latif advocated for women's rights even in his era

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani emphasized the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings, highlighting his message of peace, love and compassion. He said that Shah Latif advocated for women's rights even in his era.

Talking to the media after visiting the shrine on the occasion of the 281st Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on Wednesday, Gillani said that following Shah Latif's message could help resolve many of today’s issues. He stressed the need to spread this message far and wide.

Responding to a question about making Bhit Shah a tehsil or district, the Chairman Senate stated that the decision lies with the provincial assembly. He suggested that the assembly should pass a resolution and discuss the matter with the Chief Minister of Sindh, I am confident that he would do something in this matter.

In response to a question about the differences between the provinces and the Federal government, he said that considering the political situation, we should work together, this is not the time to have differences. He acknowledged that differences of opinion were part of democracy but democracy should not be run in such a way that national progress, peace and economic conditions deteriorate.

On a question about the statement of Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman regarding the Sindh government, Gillani suggested that such questions should be asked to the individual who made the statement.

About the imprisonment of a spiritual leader, he said I too had remained in jail for 9 years because I had provided jobs to the poor but never mentioned the name of any judge or institution and had not revealed any state secrets.

He noted that many prominent figures, including former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif also endured imprisonment.

Regarding the arrest of a high-profile individual, Gillani stated that all institutions operate according to their own rules. He said that although I could not get speedy justice, but I recommend the judiciary to provide speedy justice to the victims of May 9.

He highlighted that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had always led initiatives for dialogue among political parties. The Peoples Party restored the Constitution, made sacrifices for democracy, and remained committed to the rule of law and democratic principles.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani mentioned that the issue of the Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project had been raised in the Senate. He underscored the significance of the project, calling for its timely completion, particularly given Karachi’s role as the economic hub of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari Resolution Senate Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Poor Motorway Democracy Provincial Assembly Jail Progress Hub Pakistan Peoples Party May Women Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs Love

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

5 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

5 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

5 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

5 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

5 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

5 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

5 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

5 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

5 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

5 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

5 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan