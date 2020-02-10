UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Calls On Chief Minister Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Chairman Senate calls on Chief Minister Balochistan

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday at CM Secretariat Office here

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday at CM Secretariat Office here.

Chairman Senate and Chief Minister exchanged their views regarding mutual situation of province, other matters of political condition and development processes of Balochistan during meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani paid rich tribute to Chief Minister for taking comprehensive measures to develop Balochistan.

Mir Jam Kamal Khan said growth of province was top priority of incumbent provincial government while we believe in working together with all stakeholders to ensure addressing problems of public and interest Balochistan development.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

