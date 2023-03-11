Chairman Senate calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar here at Governor House.

Chairman Senate congratulated Governor Balochistan on the assumption of office of the governor.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, including the overall situation of the country and the province, were discussed.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen and stabilize the relations between the federation and the province.