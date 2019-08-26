UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Cancels UAE Amid Modi's Visit To Gulf State

Mon 26th August 2019

Chairman Senate cancels UAE amid Modi's visit to gulf state

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday cancelled his scheduled visit to United Arab Emirates amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the gulf state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Saturday cancelled his scheduled visit to United Arab Emirates amid Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the gulf state.

According to a press release issued here, the Chairman Senate said that Pakistan fully supported the freedom movement of Kashmiris and the Modi government had inflicted unprecedented atrocities them and imposed curfew in the occupied valley.

Any visit in such scenario would harm the sentiments of Pakistanis and Kashmiri brethren whereas the Chairman had called off his and the parliamentary delegation's visit to the UAE, it added.

