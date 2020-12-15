UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate, CM Punjab Call On Governor Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:52 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday called on Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail here at the Governor House.

They discussed matters related to constitution and legislation, public welfare programs, promotion of inter-provincial harmony, and other important issues, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

They observed that an integrated strategy was proving to be very fruitful for further promotion of inter-provincial harmony and expressed commitment to take all possible steps to further improve the living standards of the countrymen.

They agreed that the legislation was a need of the hour to ensure timely completion of development projects and to protect the public funds.

On the occasion, the Governor said that the ongoing Federal government-funded development projects would provide facilities to the people.

A new era of development would begin in the commercial hub of the country due to the Karachi package, he added.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjarani said that public interest was being given priority in the legislative process in the Senate.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar said that steps taken for the development of Punjab had boosted the confidence of the people.

