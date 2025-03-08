Open Menu

Chairman Senate Commends Women’s Contributions On International Women’s Day

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Saturday acknowledged and commended the unwavering spirit, extraordinary contributions, resilience, and indomitable courage of women, describing them as the true architects of the nation’s progress.

In his message on International Women’s Day, he highlighted the diverse roles played by Pakistani women across various fields, stating, “From mustard fields and cotton farms to top corporate boardrooms, from classrooms to the armed forces and law enforcement, and from community and political leadership to groundbreaking innovations in science and technology, Pakistani women continue to break stereotypes, shatter ceilings, redefine norms, and inspire generations in shaping a better future.”

As a steadfast advocate for gender equality, Gilani said that a society’s greatness is measured by how it empowers its women.

“Today, we celebrate trailblazers like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and all the women who led from the front in our independence movement, whose unwavering resolve shaped our history. We also pay tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose legacy of leadership continues to light the path forward,” he added.

He stressed that acknowledging women's contributions should go beyond celebration and translate into concrete action.

“While Pakistan has made significant strides in women’s education, healthcare, and political participation, systemic barriers persist. Gender-based violence, economic disparities, and unequal access to opportunities remain critical challenges. Let me reaffirm my commitment, and that of the Senate, to dismantling these obstacles through progressive legislation, rigorous oversight, and accountability to ensure inclusive policies. The House of Federation stands committed to amplifying efforts to safeguard every woman’s right to safety, dignity, and self-determination.”

Addressing the women of Pakistan, Gilani said, “To the mothers, daughters, sisters, innovators, educators, and leaders: Your strength is Pakistan’s strength. Your dreams are our nation’s blueprint.

This Women’s Day, "Let us ‘Accelerate Action for Gender Equality’ and pledge to build a Pakistan where no woman is left unheard, no potential unfulfilled, and no right denied. Empowered women empower nations. Together, let us forge a future where equality is non-negotiable, justice is uncompromised, and every girl’s ambition knows no bounds.”

