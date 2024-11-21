Chairman Senate condemns attack on passenger vehicles in Parachinar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday strongly condemned the firing on passenger vehicles travelling from Parachinar to Peshawar, expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of lives.

"We share the sorrow of the bereaved families in this difficult time," said Gilani, offering prayers for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of the deceased.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured passengers and emphasized that the perpetrators of such heinous acts deserve no leniency.

"Terrorists have no affiliation with any religion; they are enemies of humanity," he asserted, calling for stringent action against those involved in the attack.

Gilani stressed the need for all possible measures to eliminate terrorism, ensuring that citizens can live their lives without fear.

He also instructed authorities to provide the best medical care to the injured victims.

"No religion in the world permits terrorism," he reiterated, urging decisive actions to root out such elements.