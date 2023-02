ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Barkhan area of Balochistan.

He also expressed his deep sense of sorrow over the loss of human lives in the blast, a news release said.

Sadiq Sanjrani also made prayers for the martyrs and the speedy recovery of the injured.