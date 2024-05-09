Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raz Gillani, strongly condemned the May 9 incident saying that the whole nation was condemning it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousuf Raz Gillani, strongly condemned the May 9 incident saying that the whole nation was condemning it.

While addressing the various delegations of PPP workers at the circuit house here on Thursday, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was an ideological party.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the right to vote and introduced the 'one man, one vote concept. PPP believes in the philosophy of 'Taqat Ka sarchashma awam ha (all power rests with the people).

Gillani said that his party made the country atomic power, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto gave missile technology as atomic power was incomplete without missile technology. Likewise, they launched the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to assist the poor segments of society.

He said that it was the first time in the history of the country that he was elected the unopposed Chairman Senate of Pakistan.

Similarly, he had also elected Prime Minister of Pakistan unanimously.

He urged the PPP workers to work hard and go door to door for the by-election campaign. He recalled that they had made mega development projects in Multan and assured that further development projects would also be launched and its impact would be on the city.

Earlier, PML N president PP-213 Rana Tahir Razzaq along with his cabinet joined the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP). Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani welcomed them and hoped that the party would strengthen more with their participation.

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani presented the party symbol to the newly joined workers.

On this occasion, Rana Shahid-ul-Hassan, Aslam Bhutta, Rao Naseem and others were present.