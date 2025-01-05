Chairman Senate Condemns Terrorist Attack In Turbat
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Turbat, Balochistan, on Saturday, where a blast targeted a bus traveling from Karachi to Turbat.
The Chairman Senate expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.
"Terrorists are the enemies of progress and are fearful of Pakistan's development," he remarked, adding that their aim is to disrupt the nation's journey toward prosperity by spreading chaos.
Gillani affirmed the unwavering determination of Pakistan's people and security forces to eradicate terrorism from its roots. "We stand resolute in our fight against these heinous acts of violence," he said.
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured and assured that all necessary measures would be taken to bring the perpetrators of attack to justice.
The blast, which occurred in the New Bahman area of Turbat, claimed the lives of four individuals and injured 32 others.
