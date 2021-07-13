UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Condoles Death Of Hamdan Bugti

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:07 PM

Chairman senate condoles death of Hamdan Bugti

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday expressed condolence over the death of former Member National Assembly Hamdan Khan Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday expressed condolence over the death of former Member National Assembly Hamdan Khan Bugti.

In his condolence message, the chairman senate said that the political services of Mr. Bugti would be remembered in the history.

He prayed that may the departed soul rest in eternal peace.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of House in Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Opposition Leader in the upper house Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani also expressed condolence on the sad demise of former member national assembly. They expressed condolence with the bereaved family in their messages.

More Stories From Pakistan

