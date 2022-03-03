(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani Thursday visited the house of Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Mir Abdul Rauf Rind to offer prayers on death of his father in Turbat.

He was accompanied by Senators Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Kahda Babar, Manzoor Kakar, Qasim Ronjho, Abdul Qadir, Agha Umar Ahmadzai, Danish Kumar, Rubina Irfan, Samina Mumtaz, Sardar Tareen and others.

Chairman Senate expressed condolences to Mir Abdul Rauf Rind and Mir Zubair Ahmed Rind, on the death of their father.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.