Chairman Senate condoles death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal in a road accident.

In his condolence message, the Chairman Senate paid tribute to Mazhar Iqbal as a hardworking and talented journalist who performed his professional duties with dedication and integrity.

He said the late journalist’s contributions to the field of journalism would always be remembered.

Terming his sudden demise an irreparable loss for both his family and the media fraternity, Gilani conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the departed soul a high place in Jannah and to give the family strength and patience to bear the loss.