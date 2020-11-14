UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Condoles Sad Demise Of Mother Of JI Chief Sirajul Haq

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:42 PM

Chairman Senate condoles sad demise of mother of JI Chief Sirajul Haq

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Jamat Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Jamat Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq.

In a separate condolence messages, they prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Chairman Senate also condoled with Senator Sirajul Haq on phone.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem and Leader of the opposition in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq also expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of mother of Senator Sirajul Haq.

More Stories From Pakistan

