Chairman Senate Condoles With Senator Hasil Bazenjo Over Death Of His Mother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:57 PM
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjarani visited residence of Senator Hasil Bazenjo in parliament lodges and expressed condolence over the death of his mother.The chairman Senate also offered Fateha. He was accompanied by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Javed Abbasi, Sajjad Hussain Toori and Muhammad Akram.