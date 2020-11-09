Chairman Senate condoles with Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) ::Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani visited the resident of Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai here Monday and condoled with him over the demise of his sister.

Flanked by other Senators, Sadiq Sanjrani offered Fatiha and prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.