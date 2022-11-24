Chairman Senate congratulates Gen Asim Munir and Gen Sahir Shamshad

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on their appointment as Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has congratulated General Asim Munir and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on their appointment as Chief of Army Staff and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee respectively.

The Senate chairman while felicitating General Asim Munir on his appointment as Chief of Army Staff said, "The new Army Chief has extensive experience and competence, which will be helpful in guarding Pakistan's geographical and ideological borders."He further said that the Pakistan Army had always played an important role in establishing peace and eradicating terrorism from the country. Thousands of soldiers of Pakistan Army have sacrificed their lives with religious fervor and national spirit to protect the motherland.