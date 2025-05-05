Chairman Senate Congratulates Nation On Successful Test Of Fatah Missile
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday congratulated the nation on the successful test of the Fatah missile by the Pakistan Armed Forces, calling it a major achievement in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.
In a statement, he lauded the Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers for their outstanding efforts, saying the successful launch reflects Pakistan’s growing strength in modern defence technology.
“The successful test of the Fatah missile is proof of the exceptional technical skills and deep patriotism of our scientists and engineers,” Gilani said.
He added that this achievement has given a clear message that Pakistan’s defence was in capable hands, well-equipped to meet today’s security challenges.
Gilani also affirmed that Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces were fully capable of responding effectively to any aggression.
He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making the country’s defence strong and expressed pride in the dedication of Pakistan’s scientific and defence community.
Praying for the country's continued progress, he said: “May Allah Almighty grant more success to our Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers, and bless Pakistan with lasting peace, progress, and stability.”
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
Microsoft shuts down Skype after 22 Years, focuses new ‘meeting’ platform
SBP decides to cut policy rate by 100 bps to 11pc
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls
Pakistan successfully conducts launch of Fatah-series missile
ATC bars arrest of PTI leaders in Nov 26, SC protests until June 24
A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding brings together Dubai Customs, the Univ ..
Turkish Naval Ship TCG Büyükada Visits Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Experts suggest drinking plenty of water a day prevents heart attack6 minutes ago
-
Jahangir Khan Tareen gifts new bus to Khawaja Fareed University students6 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate congratulates nation on successful test of Fatah missile6 minutes ago
-
Youngster attempts suicide over marriage dispute6 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for Lahore6 minutes ago
-
High time to empower youth: Rana Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Alliance Mind Empowerment Council elects inaugural executive body16 minutes ago
-
City & Guilds UK & GEMS confers int'l accreditation on over 35 institutions in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over demise of 6 children in Kot Momin36 minutes ago
-
PFA discards substandard milk, juice36 minutes ago
-
CM orders free medical treatment for patients returning from India46 minutes ago
-
South Asian Artist Residency Program 2025 exhibition opens at PNCA56 minutes ago