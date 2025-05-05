Open Menu

Chairman Senate Congratulates Nation On Successful Test Of Fatah Missile

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Chairman Senate congratulates nation on successful test of Fatah missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Monday congratulated the nation on the successful test of the Fatah missile by the Pakistan Armed Forces, calling it a major achievement in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

In a statement, he lauded the Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers for their outstanding efforts, saying the successful launch reflects Pakistan’s growing strength in modern defence technology.

“The successful test of the Fatah missile is proof of the exceptional technical skills and deep patriotism of our scientists and engineers,” Gilani said.

He added that this achievement has given a clear message that Pakistan’s defence was in capable hands, well-equipped to meet today’s security challenges.

Gilani also affirmed that Pakistan’s brave Armed Forces were fully capable of responding effectively to any aggression.

He expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for making the country’s defence strong and expressed pride in the dedication of Pakistan’s scientific and defence community.

Praying for the country's continued progress, he said: “May Allah Almighty grant more success to our Armed Forces, scientists, and engineers, and bless Pakistan with lasting peace, progress, and stability.”

