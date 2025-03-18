Open Menu

Chairman Senate Congratulates New NPC Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Tuesday congratulated the newly elected leadership of the National Press Club (NPC), including President Azhar Jatoi, Secretary Nayyar Ali, and Finance Secretary Waqar Abbasi.

In his message, the Chairman Senate said their victory reflects the journalist community's trust and confidence in their leadership.

He expressed hope that the new team would meet the expectations of journalists by working for the development of the media sector and addressing the challenges faced by media professionals.

Yousaf Raza Gillani highlighted the important role journalists play in raising public issues and conveying parliament’s legislative work to the people. He also extended his best wishes and prayers for the success of the new NPC leadership in their future endeavours.

