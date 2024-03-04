Chairman Senate Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of APNS
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS).
The chairman expressed his best wishes to the newly elected APNS President Naaz Afrin Sehgul Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Qazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zubiri among other newly elected officials.
He in his message to the newly elected officials of APNS, hoped that the newly body would play an active role in promoting the welfare of journalists and high values in journalism.
Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani further said that APNS had played an important role in maintaining journalistic values, promoting freedom of expression and freedom of media in Pakistan.
He said that the leadership of APNS would play its key role to uphold the values of a free and responsible journalism.
He said that media was the main pillar of the state and it was the duty of all of us to ensure freedom and protection of media.
The chairman said that APNS would play an important role for the improvement of print media.
Recent Stories
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
China's top political advisory body starts annual session
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stabili ..
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly1 minute ago
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 2216 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises16 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal16 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub16 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala14 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned14 minutes ago
-
Mardan Price Review Committee holds meeting for Ramadan12 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation12 minutes ago
-
DPRC fixes prices of essentials through mutual consultations12 minutes ago
-
SIC demands reserved seats in KP Assembly12 minutes ago
-
LWMC intensifies cleaning operation10 minutes ago