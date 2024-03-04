Chairman Senate congratulates newly elected body of APNS

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS).

The chairman expressed his best wishes to the newly elected APNS President Naaz Afrin Sehgul Lakhani, Secretary General Sarmad Ali, Senior Vice President Imtan Shahid, Vice President Muhammad Aslam Qazi, Joint Secretary Syed Muhammad Munir Jilani and Finance Secretary Shahab Zubiri among other newly elected officials.

He in his message to the newly elected officials of APNS, hoped that the newly body would play an active role in promoting the welfare of journalists and high values in journalism.

Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani further said that APNS had played an important role in maintaining journalistic values, promoting freedom of expression and freedom of media in Pakistan.

He said that the leadership of APNS would play its key role to uphold the values of a free and responsible journalism.

He said that media was the main pillar of the state and it was the duty of all of us to ensure freedom and protection of media.

The chairman said that APNS would play an important role for the improvement of print media.