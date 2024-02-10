Chairman Senate Congratulations To China On Chinese New Year
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday extended warm congratulations to the people, government, and President of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.
Embracing the festivities of the Year of the Dragon, the Chairman expressed sincere wishes for prosperity, happiness, and continued success for the Chinese Nation, said a news release.
Acknowledging the robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, the Chairman commended the enduring friendship and collaboration that has strengthened ties between the two nations over the years.
