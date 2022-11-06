Chairman Senate constitutes special committee to inquire alleged video

ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chairman Senate on Sunday constituted a special committee to inquire alleged video of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati.

According to a notification issued by Senate Secretariat, the special committee includes all Parliamentary Parties Leaders including Senator Azam Naseer Tarar(PML-N), PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz (in place of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati in order to avoid any conflict of interest), Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani (PPPP), Senator Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, (JUI-P), Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar (BAP), Senator Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM) and Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo from NP.

The other members included Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen (PKMAP), Senator Mushtaq Ahmed (JI), Senator Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Senator Syed Muzafar Hussian Shah (PML-F), Senator Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Senator Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q) and Senator Dilawar Khan (Independent Group).

The special committee shall elect the convener from members of the committee during the first meeting. The committee shall present its report within 30 days after the maiden meeting.