Chairman Senate, Culture minister discuss heritage preservation, promotion of fine arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Federal Minister for Culture and National Heritage Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan Khichi on Thursday discussed key issues related to preserving Pakistan’s cultural heritage, promoting fine arts, and transmitting national values to future generations.

During the meeting, Chairman Senate emphasised that Pakistan’s cultural heritage is a vital expression of the country’s national identity and collective memory.

He underlined the urgent need for a coordinated, inclusive, and sustainable strategy to protect and promote this rich legacy.

He lauded the Ministry's ongoing projects and policy efforts, assuring full parliamentary support to initiatives that foster intercultural harmony, tolerance, and national cohesion.

Gilani also highlighted that the promotion of fine arts and cultural activities plays a dual role — it strengthens national identity on the global stage and connects the younger generation with their cultural roots.

Minister Khichi provided a detailed briefing on the Ministry’s priorities, ongoing initiatives, and plans. He stated that the Ministry is actively working to highlight Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage internationally by engaging artists, researchers, archaeologists, and other key stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to mobilising all available resources for cultural promotion. “We aim to present Pakistan’s glorious history and cultural richness to the world, so our future generations can take pride in their heritage,” the minister added.