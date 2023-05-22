UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Deplores Arson & Vandalism In Jinnah House Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Chairman Senate deplores arson & vandalism in Jinnah House Lahore

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited the Jinnah House Lahore which was vandalized on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday visited the Jinnah House Lahore which was vandalized on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to the media, he did not only express profound dismay over the incident but also condemned arson and vandalism of a site that had historical significance and national heritage. Such acts only served to strengthen the enemy forces, he added.

Sanjrani applauded the security forces for demonstrating great tolerance and assured that the people of Pakistan stood by their armed forces.

"Protecting our historical assets is a collective responsibility," he said, urging everyone to work together for the development and prosperity of the country.

He lauded the Pakistan Army for their prudence and resilience in thwarting the nefarious conspiracy, further reaffirming their unwavering support.

On this occasion, he penned his comments in the guestbook, symbolizing his commitment to preserving and honoring the historical legacy of Jinnah House.

During his visit, the chairman Senate was accompanied by senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Hidayatullah, Irfan Siddiqui, Sarfaraz Bugti, Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Hilalur Rahman, Rana Maqbool, Shaheen Khalid Butt, and others.

