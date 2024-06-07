Open Menu

Chairman Senate Directs To Resolve Constitution Of Senate Standing Committees Immediately

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Chairman Senate directs to resolve constitution of Senate Standing Committees immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday during the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) directed that the matter concerning constitution of Senate Standing Committees should be resolved immediately, so that the committees could play their role effectively.

The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House, presided over by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, which discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 339th Session of the Senate, said a news release issued here.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on other important issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue till June 21.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedal Khan, Leader of Opposition Syed Shibli Fraz, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Law & Justice Muhammad Azam Nazir Tarrar and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.

APP/ajb-raz

Related Topics

Senate Business Yousaf Raza Gillani Sherry Rehman Parliament Ali Agha June Opposition

Recent Stories

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats ..

SJC approves names judges for three Vacant seats in Supreme Court

17 minutes ago
 PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

PM to spend busy day in Beijing today

25 minutes ago
 Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

Hareem Farooq names her Favorite Cricketer

30 minutes ago
 CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China frien ..

CPEC Phase-II marks new chapter in Pak-China friendship: Attaullah Tarar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution fo ..

Pakistan calls for UN-Resolution-Based solution for Palestine

4 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beg ..

Punjab govt plans 10 years prison sentence for beggar mafia leaders

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 June 2024

8 hours ago
 PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUP ..

PakSat MM1 reaches its earth orbit on June 05: SUPARCO

17 hours ago
 SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law am ..

SC reserves verdict in appeals against NAB law amendments termination

17 hours ago
 Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

Pakistan move in AVC Challenger Cup semis

17 hours ago
 Economic expert calls for national unity and econo ..

Economic expert calls for national unity and economic reforms amid crisis.

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan