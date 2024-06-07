- Home
Chairman Senate directs to resolve constitution of Senate Standing Committees immediately
Chairman Senate Directs To Resolve Constitution Of Senate Standing Committees Immediately
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani on Friday during the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) directed that the matter concerning constitution of Senate Standing Committees should be resolved immediately, so that the committees could play their role effectively.
The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House, presided over by Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, which discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 339th Session of the Senate, said a news release issued here.
Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on other important issues. The HBAC decided that the current session would continue till June 21.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedal Khan, Leader of Opposition Syed Shibli Fraz, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Atta ur Rehman, Senator Jan Muhammad, Senator Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Minister for Law & Justice Muhammad Azam Nazir Tarrar and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnain Haider.
