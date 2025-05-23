Chairman Senate envisions robust Pakistan-Africa partnership rooted in shared aspirations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening strategic, multi-faceted ties with the African continent, describing Africa as a vital partner in Pakistan’s present and future diplomatic, economic, and developmental vision.

Addressing a distinguished gathering on Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day at the Parliament House, Chairman Gilani warmly welcomed dignitaries including Mohamed Karmoune, Dean of African Missions and Ambassador of Morocco; Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator; as well as ambassadors, high commissioners, parliamentarians, and diplomatic representatives from African nations.

Describing the presence of African dignitaries as a testament to the strong fraternal bonds, Gilani recalled Pakistan’s historic support for African nations during their independence movements. “Our shared colonial past has shaped a mutual consciousness and solidarity that transcends time,” he said.

He noted that many African leaders once traveled under Pakistani passports during times of diplomatic isolation, raising voices for their nations at global platforms—underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to justice and international cooperation.

Gilani highlighted the evolution of Pakistan-Africa relations—from political solidarity to vibrant cooperation in peacebuilding, trade, and development. Observing Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day, he added, reflects the shared aspirations and enduring nature of this relationship.

Referring to Pakistan’s Engage Africa Policy, he said the country has expanded diplomatic missions, signed new bilateral agreements, and enhanced trade volumes, which crossed USD 5.45 billion in FY 2023–24. Key exports include rice, textiles, and pharmaceuticals, while valuable imports from African partners contribute to Pakistan’s economy.

He stressed the importance of South-South Cooperation, not as an ideology but as a pragmatic framework for development. Citing his participation in the Third South-South Parliamentary Dialogue Forum in Morocco, he said such forums enable the Global South to share solutions and reduce trade barriers.

Gilani also invited African parliamentary leaders to actively join the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference (ISC), where he was recently elected founding chairman, aimed at promoting equitable partnerships and dialogue within the Global South.

Highlighting shared challenges—poverty, food insecurity, health crises, education, and climate change—he emphasized the opportunities these issues present. “Africa’s youthful population and abundant resources align naturally with Pakistan’s strengths in agriculture, IT, and pharmaceuticals,” he said.

Gilani expressed Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in defense, renewable energy, infrastructure, education, and agriculture, citing successful examples such as Nigeria’s acquisition of JF-17 fighter jets, Zimbabwe’s procurement of Super Mushshak aircraft, and the resumption of Ethiopian Airlines flights to Karachi.

He underlined the Senate’s commitment to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy through friendship groups, exchange programs, and collaborative initiatives. The Senate, he said, had officially passed a resolution to commemorate Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day, demonstrating Pakistan’s intent to elevate ties with Africa.

Gilani lauded the efforts of African ambassadors and high commissioners based in Islamabad for their critical role in strengthening bilateral relations. “Let us renew our collective commitment to building a strategic and enduring Pakistan-Africa partnership,” he concluded.

Also addressing the gathering, Misbah Khar, Adviser to the Chairman Senate, emphasized the Upper House’s focus on enhancing inter-parliamentary collaboration in key sectors like agriculture, defense, food security, and climate resilience. She noted that institutional partnerships are essential to overcoming shared challenges.

The event was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan, PML-N Parliamentary Leader Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui, PTI Parliamentary Leader Senator Syed Ali Zafar, PPP Parliamentary Leader Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, and members of the National Assembly, along with African diplomats and dignitaries.