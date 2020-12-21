Chairman Senate eulogies services of late Senator Kalsoom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Monday expressed deep sense of grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen and termed it as a great loss.

Chairman Senate, while eulogizing the services of late Kalsoom Parveen, said that Senate in particular and Parliament in general mourn her death, said a press release.

Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate stands in solidarity with bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He said that Senator Kalsoom was vocal and proactive and raised voice for the province of Balochistan, the underprivileged and the downtrodden communities.

� He prayed to Allah to rest the departed souls in peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved ones to bear this loss.

The Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, in their separate condolence messages have also expressed their sorrow over the passing away of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

They acknowledged services of the late Senator for the social uplift of the province of Balochistan.