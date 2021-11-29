Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn.

In a condolence message, the chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to show His countless bounties on the departed soul in eternal peace.

He paid rich tribute to the late Ziauddin for his services in the field of journalism. The services of deceased journalists for the journalism will always be remembered, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in Senate Dr. Waseem Shahzad, and leader of the opposition Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani also offered condolences on the demise of Ziauddin.