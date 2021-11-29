UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Expresses Condolence On The Demise Of Ziauddin's Death

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 01:24 PM

Chairman Senate expresses condolence on the demise of Ziauddin's death

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Ziauddin, a senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn.

In a condolence message, the chairman prayed to Allah Almighty to show His countless bounties on the departed soul in eternal peace.

He paid rich tribute to the late Ziauddin for his services in the field of journalism. The services of deceased journalists for the journalism will always be remembered, he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House in Senate Dr. Waseem Shahzad, and leader of the opposition Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani also offered condolences on the demise of Ziauddin.

Related Topics

Senate Afridi Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly b ..

Pakistan’s bowling consultant Philander to fly back to South Africa

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh ..

Pakistan to chase the target of 202 as Bangladesh all out at 157

19 minutes ago
 IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police ..

IGP directs to shift impounded vehicle from police stations

21 minutes ago
 Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfi ..

Climate 'overwhelming' driver of Australian bushfires: study

16 seconds ago
 Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack ..

Russian Army to Receive First 15 Homegrown Attack Helicopters Ka-52M in 2022 - S ..

18 seconds ago
 Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight ..

Senegal Urges China to Help Sahel Countries Fight Terrorism - Foreign Minister A ..

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.