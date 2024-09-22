Chairman Senate Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Iran’s Coal Mine Explosion
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Sunday expressed grief and sadness over the tragic loss of lives in a coal mine explosion in Iran’s Khorasan province.
In his message, he extended heartfelt condolences to the Iranian Parliament and the people of Iran.
Gilani conveyed his deepest sympathies to the affected families, stating that he shares in their grief during this difficult time.
He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion and asked for Allah’s blessings upon the departed souls.
He prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved families.
