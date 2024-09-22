Open Menu

Chairman Senate Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives In Iran’s Coal Mine Explosion

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Chairman Senate expresses deep sorrow over loss of lives in Iran’s coal mine explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Sunday expressed grief and sadness over the tragic loss of lives in a coal mine explosion in Iran’s Khorasan province.

In his message, he extended heartfelt condolences to the Iranian Parliament and the people of Iran.

Gilani conveyed his deepest sympathies to the affected families, stating that he shares in their grief during this difficult time.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the explosion and asked for Allah’s blessings upon the departed souls.

He prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved families.

Related Topics

Injured Senate Iran Parliament Sunday Sad

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024

14 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

23 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

1 day ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

1 day ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

1 day ago
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

1 day ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

1 day ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

2 days ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan