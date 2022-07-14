Chairman Senate expresses grief over demise of husband of Dr Mehr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of the husband of Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani.

The chairman telephoned Dr Mehr Taj from Madinah Al-Munawarah and expressed his condolences and sympathies with the bereaved family, said a press release issued by the Senate Secretariat.

Sadiq Sajrani prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul, grant courage and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazir Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr. Shahzad Waseem also condoled the sad demise of husband of Senator Dr Mehr Taj.