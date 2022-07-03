Chairman Senate expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the bus accident in Zhob.

Chairman Senate said that we are standing with the bereaved families in grief over the loss of precious lives and pray Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and patience for the bereaved families.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Nazir Tarar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem also expressed sorrow over the casualties in the accident and prayed for the injured.