UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Bus Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Chairman Senate expresses sorrow over loss of precious lives in bus accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the deaths in the bus accident in Zhob.

Chairman Senate said that we are standing with the bereaved families in grief over the loss of precious lives and pray Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

He also prayed for speedy recovery of the injured and patience for the bereaved families.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate Senator Nazir Tarar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr. Shehzad Waseem also expressed sorrow over the casualties in the accident and prayed for the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Senate Zhob Afridi Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

7 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

16 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

16 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.