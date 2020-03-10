UrduPoint.com
Chairman Senate Felicitates Hindu Community On Eve Of Holi Festival

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:31 PM

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while felicitating the Hindu community on the eve of Holi festival, said that Pakistan is a multicultural society and all the minorities are contributing the socio-economic growth and development of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while felicitating the Hindu community on the eve of Holi festival, said that Pakistan is a multicultural society and all the minorities are contributing the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

He said that the Holi festival is being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world and the whole Pakistani nation shares these festivities, said a press release here on Tuesday.

He said that all minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan and all the minority communities are contributing in the development of the country.

He said that Pakistan believes in religious harmony as peaceful coexistence can help overcome challenges. He expressed his well wishes to the Hindu community.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq also felicitated the Hindu community on Holi festival.

