Chairman Senate Felicitates Newly Elected Body Of RISJA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:07 PM

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday felicitated the newly elected President Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Shakir Abbasi and the office bearers of the Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday felicitated the newly elected President Rawalpindi and Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) Shakir Abbasi and the office bearers of the Association.

In his felicitation message, the Chairman Senate has expressed the hope that the body will play its due role for the promotion of sports in the country. He said that the media is the fourth pillar of the sate and had played its role for strengthening the democracy in the country.

According to the result announced by the Election Committee, seasoned journalists Shakir Abbasi and Yasir Nazar were elected unopposed as the President and General Secretary of RISJA for one-year term.

The other office-bearers of the body also got elected unopposed as their rival candidates withdrew nomination papers.

Nasir Aslam Raja became Senior Vice President, while Nauman Maqsood, Qasim Abbasi and Rozina Ali became Vice Presidents. Shah Khalid Khan was elected as Finance Secretary, while Zain Farooq Malik and Aqeel Anjam were elected as Joint Secretaries.

