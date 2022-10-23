UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Felicitates President Xi Jinping

Published October 23, 2022

Chairman Senate felicitates President Xi Jinping

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping on being elected as Secretary General of the Communist Party of China for the third consecutive term.

In his congratulatory message, he said that "Under the prudent leadership of President Xi Jinping, China is making unprecedented progress in every field, Pakistani people and leadership attach great importance to relations with China".

He said that the Pakistani leadership aims to promote the joint Pak-China comprehensive strategic partnership and advance bilateral relations.

