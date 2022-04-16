UrduPoint.com

Chairman Senate Felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Published April 16, 2022

Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on assuming the responsibilities of Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on assuming the responsibilities of Speaker National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, the Chairman Senate expressed the hope that the newly elected Speaker would play role in further strengthening the democratic tradition in the country.

I hope that the newly elected Speaker will do his utmost for the betterment of the country and the nation, he added.

