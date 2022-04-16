Chairman Senate felicitates Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on assuming the responsibilities of Speaker National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Saturday congratulated Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on assuming the responsibilities of Speaker National Assembly.

In a statement issued here, the Chairman Senate expressed the hope that the newly elected Speaker would play role in further strengthening the democratic tradition in the country.

I hope that the newly elected Speaker will do his utmost for the betterment of the country and the nation, he added.