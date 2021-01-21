Chairman Senate for early completion of Umer Khan Sanjrani University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Thursday emphasized on formulating an effective strategy to ensure quality and timely completion of establishing 'Umer Khan Sanjrani Minerals and Natural Resources University" in Nok Kundi, Chaghi, Balochistan. "Umer Khan Sanjrani University" would be an important milestone in the promotion of mineral education and skills among the students, the chairman senate said during a meeting with the officials of Higher Education Commission (HEC).

During the meeting, HEC officials briefed chairman senate that the commission has approved preliminary estimate for establishment of the university.

HEC has given in-principle approval of the estimated cost of Rs. three billion for the construction of the university for the first year while special teams would soon visit Nok Kundi and Quetta to seek feedback from all stakeholders.

Feasibility report of the project would be submitted in the second week of February. The services of a consultant have already been procured for the project, they informed.

The HEC officials briefed that PC–II of the project has already been approved by Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

Chairman Senate, speaking on the occasion, said Balochistan province is rich in natural resources. "It will be a unique university of its kind and cater the urgent need for skilled people with technical education in Pakistan", they told meeting members. Such educational institutions would provide required manpower at the local level for the promotion of minerals, Sanjrani commented.

The chairman also called for effective cooperation and coordination among all agencies to expedite work on the project.

He said higher education institutions played a key role in alleviating poverty and accelerating development. Keeping in view that this is the age of specialization, the university must have liaison with the relevant industry, he said.

The chairman was of the view that educational institutions would have to be set up on modern lines for vocational and technical education.