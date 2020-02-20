Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Bahrain

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday underlined the need for enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Bahrain through frequent interactions and exchange of delegations in opening up new avenues, bringing the two sides closer and paving the ways for people to people contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday underlined the need for enhancing parliamentary cooperation with Bahrain through frequent interactions and exchange of delegations in opening up new avenues, bringing the two sides closer and paving the ways for people to people contacts.

Talking to King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa and others, Pakistan delegation headed by Chairman Senate appreciated Bahrain's support in the OIC and Human Rights Council in Geneva on Kashmir issue, said a press release.

While expressing gratitude, Chairman Senate said that both the countries enjoy similarities of views on major issues and have supported each other in testing times.

Chairman Senate also raised the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and said that Indian atrocities and lockdown have entered 7th month and the Indian government was involved in brutal violation of human rights in occupied valley.

The delegation apprised King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa about the purpose of this visit. High level political contacts between the two sides would auger well for future growth and prosperity.

The King of Bahrain lauded Pakistan's efforts for promoting regional peace, stability and development.

The delegation also held meeting with Interior Minister of Bahrain and exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and bilateral significance.

The delegation held separate meetings with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Chairman, Shura Council of Bahrain Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh and Interior Minister of Bahrain and exchanged views on further strengthening bilateral cooperation and parliamentary linkages.

In his meeting with Chairman of the Shura Council, Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan places its relationship with Bahrain at high esteem and desires to further broaden the already existing fraternal ties.

Chairman of the Shura Council of Bahrain while welcoming the delegation said that Pakistan and Bahrain have a shared vision of promoting regional peace and development. He said that Pakistan is an important country for Bahrain and we want to further expand mutual cooperation and linkages.

Chairman Senate was accompanied by members of the delegation including Senators Fida Muhammad, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Hafiz Abdul Karim, Manzoor Kakar, Abida Azeem, Keshoo Bai and Kalsoom Perveen.