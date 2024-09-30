Chairman Senate For Expediting Uplift Work In South Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani stressed the imperative need to accelerate development work in South Punjab.
He said this while during a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani at Circuit House, here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by Member of the National Assembly Syed Ali Musa Gillani and former MPA Syed Mujtaba Gillani.
Gilani stressed that thorough oversight of ongoing projects was essential to ensure timely completion.
“Winning public confidence hinges on efficient public service delivery and prompt resolution of pressing issues”, Gilani maintained.
The Chairman Senate further stated the need for permanent appointments in key institutions, urging that recommendations be forwarded to the Punjab Government.
Gillani also directed enhanced security arrangements at the region’s revered shrines, particularly Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh.
He wished the removal of encroachments around the historic site to facilitate road expansion and improve traffic management.
Reflecting on his tenure as Prime Minister, he recalled that plazas were constructed in Shaheen Market and Ghanta Ghar to relocate traders displaced by anti-encroachment measures.
However, he added that the plan had not been fully implemented.
The Chairman Senate also highlighted his role in securing a $10 million grant from the Italian government for the preservation and restoration of Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh and its ancient walls.
He stated the delays in utilizing these funds and suggested for the project’s swift completion.
During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Fuad Hashim Rabbani provided a comprehensive briefing on ongoing projects and outlined new initiatives in South Punjab, assuring the Chairman Senate of steady progress.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards
IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..
Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home
This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..
SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals
Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring
Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad
Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons
PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kumail Hyder calls on President Asif Ali Zardari8 minutes ago
-
BFA fines 20 shopkeepers on substandard edible items in Balochistan28 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 15 couples to be held on October 428 minutes ago
-
S K Hydro (Private) Limited distributes Rs 4.615 mln grant among 12 students under CSR38 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 45 kg drugs in eight operations47 minutes ago
-
Life in Kurram badly disrupts due to roads closure for nine days48 minutes ago
-
Govt to chase down terrorists, welcome those surrender: CM Bugti48 minutes ago
-
Health facilities top priority: Nazia Kayani58 minutes ago
-
Police encounters; 6 dacoits arrested in Karachi58 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead,nephew injured over old enmity:1 hour ago
-
Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home1 hour ago
-
Aged man dies in Wadh firing1 hour ago