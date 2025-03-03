Chairman Senate Gilani attends Iftar dinner hosted by local businessman

Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended an Iftar dinner hosted by renowned social and business personality Tariq Mehmood in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani attended an Iftar dinner hosted by renowned social and business personality Tariq Mehmood in Multan.

The gathering brought together notable figures who also prayed for the country's prosperity and development.

Later, the Chairman Senate laid the foundation stone of a private marriage club owned by the businessman. The ceremony was attended by Sajjada Nasheen of Darbar Musa Pak Shaheed Pir Syed Abul Hassan Gilani, Ahmed Mujtaba Gilani, MNA Syed Ali Qasim Gilani, Makhdoom Tanveer-ul-Hassan Gilani, Senator Rana Mehmood-ul-Hassan, Tariq Mehmood, and other distinguished guests.

On this occasion, Pir Syed Abul Hassan Gilani led prayers for the success of the project.