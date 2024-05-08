Chairman Senate Gilani Condoles With MPA Wasif Raan Over Death Of His Uncle
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 10:14 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday condoled with MPA Malik Wasif Raan over the death of his uncle Haji Nazar Muhammad Raan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday condoled with MPA Malik Wasif Raan over the death of his uncle Haji Nazar Muhammad Raan.
Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed grief and sorrow and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude. Uncle of MPA Malik Wasif had died two days ago in Qadirpur Raan, a suburban area in Multan.
Recent Stories
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development ..
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10
Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Accountability in LESCO: Two officers dismissed2 minutes ago
-
May 9 incidents - a biggest conspiracy against Pakistan's integrity, development: Atta Tarar2 minutes ago
-
PTI's penchant for baseless allegations and stirring controversy: Khawaja Asif4 minutes ago
-
Sub-Inspector's daughter achieves remarkable success in CSS examination4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses notification of declaring Bushra Bibi's residence as sub-jail4 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab congratulates SI Khadim Hussain on son's prestigious achievement4 minutes ago
-
Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 99 minutes ago
-
Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 1010 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman Anwar10 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability court21 minutes ago
-
PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar21 minutes ago