Chairman Senate Gilani condoles with MPA Wasif Raan over death of his uncle

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Wednesday condoled with MPA Malik Wasif Raan over the death of his uncle Haji Nazar Muhammad Raan.

Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani expressed grief and sorrow and prayed may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear irreparable loss with fortitude. Uncle of MPA Malik Wasif had died two days ago in Qadirpur Raan, a suburban area in Multan.